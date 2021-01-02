Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Shares Up 0.6%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.36. 13,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 22,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 346,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 76,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

