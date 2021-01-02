Insider Selling: Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CFO Sells $59,100.00 in Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 30,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph D’agostino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $78,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $18,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $18,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Joseph D’agostino sold 31,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $51,150.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $2.12 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

