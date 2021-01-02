Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.46, for a total transaction of C$254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,686,804.10.

George Nickolas Paspalas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total transaction of C$119,400.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Nickolas Paspalas sold 4,944 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.24, for a total transaction of C$119,842.56.

On Tuesday, October 13th, George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$119,050.00.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock opened at C$26.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.48. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$5.33 and a one year high of C$26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 232.23 and a quick ratio of 231.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.12.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.3955906 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAG shares. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.01.

About MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

