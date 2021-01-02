Insider Selling: Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Sells 3,849 Shares of Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $208.18 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.40.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 348.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after buying an additional 599,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after buying an additional 466,264 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 461.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after buying an additional 461,695 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 349.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,261,000 after buying an additional 368,911 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

