Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells 461 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas H. Krause also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $437.85 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $438.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.99. The company has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Argus increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 136,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 32.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Broadcom by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,634,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.