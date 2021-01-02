Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells $1,374,694.80 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director David H. Lissy sold 8,058 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,374,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,784,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE BFAM opened at $172.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.64, a PEG ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.75 and a 200 day moving average of $142.28.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.