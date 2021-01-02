Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells $1,374,694.80 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director David H. Lissy sold 8,058 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,374,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,784,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BFAM opened at $172.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.64, a PEG ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.75 and a 200 day moving average of $142.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

