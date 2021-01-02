Insider Buying: Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UTL opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $664.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Unitil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $899,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Unitil by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.