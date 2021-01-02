Insider Buying: Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
UTL opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $664.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32.
Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.
Unitil Company Profile
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.