InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) Trading 2.2% Higher

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 131,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 225,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.88 million. Equities analysts expect that InPlay Oil Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

