Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Trading Up 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $28.95. 26,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 27,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.9% in the third quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 788,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,381,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 26.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth about $375,000.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.