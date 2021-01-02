InnovaDerma PLC (IDP.L) (LON:IDP) Shares Down 2%

InnovaDerma PLC (IDP.L) (LON:IDP) shares dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.78 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 60.78 ($0.79). Approximately 17,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 93,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.99 million and a PE ratio of -29.52.

InnovaDerma PLC (IDP.L) (LON:IDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) by GBX (11.50) (($0.15)).

In other InnovaDerma PLC (IDP.L) news, insider Mark Michael Ward acquired 387,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £271,533.50 ($354,760.26).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

