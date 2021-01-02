Indorse Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $687.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $149,936.53 and approximately $687.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00037696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00274621 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00026422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $615.43 or 0.01960860 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

