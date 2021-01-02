Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN stock opened at $370.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.53. Illumina has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,314 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after buying an additional 327,887 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $86,704,000 after buying an additional 170,600 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,773,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.