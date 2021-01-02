ILCOIN Hits Market Cap of $6.12 Million (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, ILCOIN has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange. ILCOIN has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $81,533.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005276 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001681 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005128 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000145 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001114 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 197% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,556,351,407 coins and its circulating supply is 602,654,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCOIN Coin Trading

ILCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Crex24, IDAX, FreiExchange, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

