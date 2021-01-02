IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $474,059.00 and approximately $70,202.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Allbit and LBank. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00265678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $607.36 or 0.01901239 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, LBank, OEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Allbit, Gate.io, Upbit, DDEX, Cashierest, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.