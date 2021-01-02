IGToken (IG) Achieves Market Cap of $131,976.46

IGToken (CURRENCY:IG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. IGToken has a market capitalization of $131,976.46 and $15,681.00 worth of IGToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IGToken has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One IGToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00277438 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.60 or 0.01962975 BTC.

IGToken Token Profile

IG is a token. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. IGToken’s total supply is 6,562,786,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,367,046,088 tokens. The official website for IGToken is igtoken.net . IGToken’s official Twitter account is @IGToken_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IGToken

IGToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

