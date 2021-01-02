IDEX Price Reaches $0.0302 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $16.99 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00029959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00119364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00167108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.00512089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00270754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018525 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,504,659 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

