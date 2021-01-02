Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) Stock Price Down 25%

Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) fell 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,087,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 527,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of C$2.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) Company Profile (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.