Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $128.88 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $138.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.22.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

