Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $24.59 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.