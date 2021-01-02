Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 295.50 ($3.86).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of LON:HTG traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting GBX 223 ($2.91). 250,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.38. Hunting PLC has a one year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 426 ($5.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £367.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87.

In other Hunting PLC (HTG.L) news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £17,220 ($22,498.04).

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

