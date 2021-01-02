HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will report $2.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $4.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $8.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 million to $8.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $16.27 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTGM. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTGM remained flat at $$4.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. 150,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,461. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.68.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.