H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $527.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will post sales of $527.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $528.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $527.00 million. H&R Block posted sales of $519.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in H&R Block by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in H&R Block by 60.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $25.11.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.