Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

HWM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 195.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,991,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,039 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $89,700,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,256 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $76,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

