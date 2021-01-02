Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,433. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.92. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 486.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 40,342 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

