Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.37

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and traded as low as $21.06. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 155 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.

Hongkong Land Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

