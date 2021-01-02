Honest Market Capitalization Hits $674,880.31 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Honest token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a market cap of $674,880.31 and approximately $2,364.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00028231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00119950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00167929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.37 or 0.00511349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00279239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018358 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

