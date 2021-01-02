HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HMSY shares. CJS Securities lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. William Blair downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of HMS by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 51,057 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in HMS by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in HMS by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in HMS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMSY opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

