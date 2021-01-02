HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Trading Down 4.3%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 4,687,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 1,813,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

