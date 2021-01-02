Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report sales of $275.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.20 million and the highest is $308.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $468.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $956.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.20 million to $990.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

