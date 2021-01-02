Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HTBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.13.

HTBK stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $531.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $36.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 15.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 9.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.