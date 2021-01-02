Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will post $146.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.80 million to $149.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $170.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $712.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $723.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $662.85 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $689.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $193.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.40 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,136. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $630.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.