Hegic One Day Volume Hits $5.45 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Hegic token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $41.88 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00028809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00125393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.69 or 0.00545864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00150767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00295759 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00048590 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,570,899 tokens. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

Buying and Selling Hegic

Hegic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

