HedgeTrade (HEDG) 1-Day Volume Hits $471,308.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001576 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $157.12 million and $471,308.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001618 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000339 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.