Head to Head Survey: Mastercard (NYSE:MA) versus Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Mastercard pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Newtek Business Services pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Mastercard pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newtek Business Services pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mastercard has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Mastercard and Newtek Business Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $16.88 billion 21.08 $8.12 billion $7.77 45.94 Newtek Business Services $59.29 million 7.23 $41.13 million $2.33 8.45

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Newtek Business Services. Newtek Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mastercard has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newtek Business Services has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mastercard and Newtek Business Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 5 28 0 2.85 Newtek Business Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

Mastercard presently has a consensus price target of $346.91, indicating a potential downside of 2.81%. Newtek Business Services has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.74%. Given Mastercard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Newtek Business Services.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and Newtek Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 43.13% 114.80% 22.01% Newtek Business Services 32.87% 15.07% 6.24%

Summary

Mastercard beats Newtek Business Services on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence products, information and analytics services, consulting services, loyalty and reward programs, processing services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated has partnership with Flexiroam Limited. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was incorporated on August 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Lake Success, New York, Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

