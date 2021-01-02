Head to Head Comparison: The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) & Network-1 Technologies (NYSE:NTIP)

Network-1 Technologies (NYSE:NTIP) and The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Network-1 Technologies and The Joint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies $3.04 million 29.17 -$1.79 million N/A N/A The Joint $48.45 million 7.61 $3.32 million $0.23 114.17

The Joint has higher revenue and earnings than Network-1 Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Network-1 Technologies and The Joint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Network-1 Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A The Joint 0 0 4 0 3.00

The Joint has a consensus price target of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.77%. Given The Joint’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Joint is more favorable than Network-1 Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Network-1 Technologies has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Joint has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Network-1 Technologies and The Joint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies -159.42% -6.24% -6.16% The Joint 6.89% 51.77% 7.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Network-1 Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of The Joint shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Network-1 Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of The Joint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Joint beats Network-1 Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, Machine-to-Machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 513 clinics in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

