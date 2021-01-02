Head-To-Head Comparison: Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) vs. Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Snowflake and Jamf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 2 13 8 0 2.26 Jamf 0 2 8 0 2.80

Snowflake currently has a consensus price target of $284.55, indicating a potential upside of 1.12%. Jamf has a consensus price target of $46.78, indicating a potential upside of 56.34%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jamf is more favorable than Snowflake.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Snowflake shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snowflake and Jamf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jamf $204.03 million 17.10 -$32.60 million N/A N/A

Snowflake has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamf.

Profitability

This table compares Snowflake and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake N/A N/A N/A Jamf -10.02% -1.51% -0.93%

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc. provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Jamf Company Profile

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

