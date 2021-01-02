Head-To-Head Analysis: Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) & BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stereotaxis and BioSig Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stereotaxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stereotaxis presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.52%. BioSig Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.77%. Given BioSig Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than Stereotaxis.

Volatility & Risk

Stereotaxis has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Stereotaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Stereotaxis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stereotaxis and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stereotaxis -18.83% -19.20% -10.64% BioSig Technologies N/A -244.64% -213.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stereotaxis and BioSig Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stereotaxis $28.90 million 12.98 -$4.59 million ($0.10) -50.90 BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$34.06 million N/A N/A

Stereotaxis has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Summary

Stereotaxis beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures. The company also provides Odyssey solution, a real-time information solution to manage, control, record, and share procedures across networks; and Stereotaxis Imaging Model S X-ray system, a single-plane and full-power x-ray system, including c-arm, powered table, motorized boom, and large high-definition monitors for a robotic interventional operating room. In addition, it offers disposables and other accessories, such as QuikCAS automated catheter advancement disposables for the remote advancement of electrophysiology catheters; and CARTO RMT navigation and ablation system, CELSIUS RMT, NAVISTAR RMT, NAVISTAR RMT DS, NAVISTAR RMT THERMOCOOL, and CELSIUS RMT THERMOCOOL irrigated tip diagnostic/ablation steerable tip catheters. Further, the company provides various disposable components V-Loop, V-Sono, and V-CAS devices; and V-CAS Deflect catheter advancement systems. It markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, and sales agents. The company has a strategic collaboration with Osypka AG to develop a next-generation magnetic ablation catheter using Stereotaxis' robotic technology. Stereotaxis, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

