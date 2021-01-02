Head-To-Head Analysis: Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) versus Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diamondback Energy pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marathon Oil pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Diamondback Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Marathon Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $3.96 billion 1.93 $240.00 million $6.93 6.98 Marathon Oil $5.19 billion 1.01 $480.00 million $0.75 8.89

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Diamondback Energy. Diamondback Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamondback Energy and Marathon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 3 22 0 2.88 Marathon Oil 4 15 6 0 2.08

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus price target of $57.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.48%. Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 18.48%. Given Diamondback Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy -135.48% 5.10% 3.06% Marathon Oil -32.64% -6.64% -3.97%

Volatility & Risk

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Marathon Oil on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's total acreage position was approximately 455,378 gross acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 1,127,575 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 2,656 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 4,161 additional wells. In addition, the company owns mineral interests approximately 814,224 gross acres and 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, such as 867 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 721 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 484 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

