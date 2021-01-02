Head-To-Head Analysis: Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) vs. Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA)

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) and Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

This table compares Cumulus Media and Saga Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumulus Media $1.11 billion 0.16 $61.26 million $3.63 2.40 Saga Communications $123.07 million 1.17 $13.28 million N/A N/A

Cumulus Media has higher revenue and earnings than Saga Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Cumulus Media has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saga Communications has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Saga Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Saga Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cumulus Media and Saga Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumulus Media 0 1 1 0 2.50 Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cumulus Media presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.72%. Given Cumulus Media’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than Saga Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Cumulus Media and Saga Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumulus Media -6.76% -9.38% -2.22% Saga Communications 3.72% 3.48% 2.67%

Summary

Saga Communications beats Cumulus Media on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc., an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels. Cumulus Media Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc., a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk. As of February 29, 2020, it owned seventy-nine FM, thirty-four AM radio stations, and seventy-seven metro signals serving twenty-seven markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.