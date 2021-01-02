Head-To-Head Analysis: Century Petroleum (OTCMKTS:CYPE) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Century Petroleum (OTCMKTS:CYPE) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Century Petroleum and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources -51.85% 4.13% 1.92%

82.9% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Century Petroleum and Matador Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources $983.67 million 1.43 $87.78 million $1.20 10.05

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Century Petroleum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Century Petroleum and Matador Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Matador Resources 0 5 12 0 2.71

Matador Resources has a consensus target price of $12.11, suggesting a potential upside of 0.41%. Given Matador Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Century Petroleum.

Volatility & Risk

Century Petroleum has a beta of -2.43, suggesting that its share price is 343% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Century Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Century Petroleum Company Profile

Ibeto Cement Company Limited engages in cement manufacturing activities. It also engages in cement import and bagging activities. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. Ibeto Cement Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of The IBETO Group.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 252.5 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 148.0 million stock tank barrels of oil and 627.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

