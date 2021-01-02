Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00009453 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $39.38 million and $2.44 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,239.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $723.47 or 0.02474262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00426795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.12 or 0.01159791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $132.86 or 0.00454363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019336 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00192946 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,246,706 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

