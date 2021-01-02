HashCoin (HSC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. HashCoin has a total market cap of $229,830.96 and approximately $50,258.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00271259 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $612.23 or 0.01932463 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

