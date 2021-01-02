Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.37

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.37 and traded as high as $28.44. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 295,626 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,011,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,677,000 after purchasing an additional 545,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 742,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,283,000 after buying an additional 370,619 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 711,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,523,000 after buying an additional 248,943 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,188,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 227,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,981,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,920,000 after acquiring an additional 168,777 shares in the last quarter.

