Happycoin Tops One Day Volume of $2,782.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Happycoin has a total market cap of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00025184 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00288983 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.51 or 0.01209015 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001816 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Happycoin

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

