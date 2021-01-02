Handshake (HNS) Price Up 9.5% This Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $37.09 million and approximately $716,554.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,065.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $781.72 or 0.02364161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.86 or 0.00413921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.44 or 0.01090072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.97 or 0.00429349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 128.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017785 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00176608 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 345,594,954 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

