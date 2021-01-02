Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report sales of $74.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.20 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $68.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $309.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.60 million to $314.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $339.07 million, with estimates ranging from $336.60 million to $340.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

HLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

HLNE stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.05. 182,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,780. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $84.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 50.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,104,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33,574 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after purchasing an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

