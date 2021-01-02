Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Down 5.2%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares fell 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.47. 1,229,121 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 359% from the average session volume of 267,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HNRG. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hallador Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,063 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.26% of Hallador Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

