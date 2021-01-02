GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Receives $185.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.36.

GWPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $115.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 2.25. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. GW Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $2,604,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,511,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,735,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 980,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,832. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 2,595.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after acquiring an additional 119,421 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

