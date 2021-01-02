Guggenheim Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $35.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RVLV. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Revolve Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.21.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $32.96.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 34,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,126,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,468.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $893,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,977,917 shares of company stock valued at $222,314,456. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 357.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after buying an additional 959,839 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at $8,560,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 83.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 499,015 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,976,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 380,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

