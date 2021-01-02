GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Shares Down 1.7%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $29.11. 2,120,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 428% from the average session volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

About GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF)

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

